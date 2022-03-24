Biz Markie's widow sues former manager, alleging company takeover and stolen royalties

Tara Hall, the wife of late rapper Biz Markie, wants $100,000 in damages and full control over her husband's company, Biz Markie Inc.

WASHINGTON — The widow of the late rapper Biz Markie sued his former manager in federal court this week, alleging she has infringed on his trademark and directed royalties and other funds to be paid to her instead of his estate.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, seeks more than $100,000 in damages and control of Biz Markie Inc. from Markie’s former manager, Jennifer Izumi.

Markie, who was born Marcel Theo Hall and earned international fame over a decades-long music career – including the 1989 hit “Just a Friend” – died last July following more than a year in the hospital due to complications from Type 2 diabetes. The suit, brought by Markie’s widow, Tara Hall, alleges Izumi took advantage of the rapper’s hospitalization and declining health to take control of his company and to redirect funds to another business, Balancing Acts Inc., that was fully under her control.

Among other claims, the suit alleges Izumi, who had limited power of attorney on Markie’s behalf, paid Balancing Acts $65,000 from Markie’s royalties and then switched the payee of future royalties from Biz Markie Inc. to her company. Hall also alleges Izumi obtained a Paycheck Protection Program loan on behalf of Biz Markie Inc., changed the passwords on Markie’s personal and business accounts to lock him out and filed a trademark application for “Biz Markie” without his consent.

Hall also alleges that, three months after her wedding to Markie, Izumi made herself the primary beneficiary of two life insurance policies in Markie’s name.

Federal PPP loan data shows Biz Markie Inc. received $24,560 through the program in June 2020. The full loan amount is listed as forgiven.

The lawsuit alleges nine counts against Izumi, including breach of fiduciary duty, unjust enrichment and trademark infringement. Hall requests a court order declaring her the owner of Biz Markie Inc., blocking Izumi from using the “Biz Markie” trademark going forward and forfeiture of any royalties or other profits wrongfully diverted from the company. While the lawsuit is pending, Hall also requests a temporary custodian be appointed to oversee Biz Markie Inc. on Izumi’s behalf.