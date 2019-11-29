ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a crash on Charleston Highway early Friday morning.

The crash took place just after 4:15 a.m. approximately three miles east of Bowman.

Lance Cpl Tyler Tidwell says the car was traveling East on Charleston Highway near Spencer Road, when it ran off the road to the right.

Troopers say the driver over-corrected and then ran off the road to the left, hitting a tree. The car then caught on fire.

RELATED: Driving in winter conditions in South Carolina

The driver died in the crash. No one else was in the vehicle.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News19 for the latest.

You can always find the latest traffic conditions at wltx.com/traffic.

RELATED: Two pedestrians hit, killed on White Pond road, troopers say