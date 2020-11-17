Black Friday Scams: What to watch out for

Most Black Friday shopping is expected to be done online this year due to the pandemic, and scammers are ready to take advantage.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Black Friday is almost here, but the deals have already started. Scammers know you're already shopping and are taking advantage.

Most Black Friday shopping is expected to be done online this year due to the pandemic. If you're shopping online, make sure you're on a secure server.

The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama says after you order, be careful clicking on the links in confirmation e-mails. Scammers can pose as the company you ordered from, and some links or attachments can put malware on your computer.

Better Business Bureau Director of Communications Marketing and Events, Julia Cherry, said, "With more people shopping online this year than previous years, scammers know that, so they're going to be prepared to create look alike sites. They're going to be ready to go on to websites and get in the back end and infiltrate and decrypt their payment options."

Before clicking on ads, do some research and make sure it's legitimate.

Remember, if it looks too good to be true, it probably is.