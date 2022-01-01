Greensboro celebrates 62nd anniversary of sit-in

Sixty-two years ago, four North Carolina A&T students protested racial segregation by sitting at the "whites-only" counter of Woolworth's here in downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — February 1, 62 years ago, four North Carolina A&T students protested racial segregation by sitting at the “whites-only” counter of Woolworth’s in downtown Greensboro. Their brave action started the Civil Rights Sit-in Movement which helped to create change throughout the nation.

Due to COVID-19, the International Civil Rights Center and Museum moved its annual gala to July 25. Museum Co-Founder Skip Alston said the museum will feature dramatic readings and history lessons on its website throughout the month of February to highlight the day.

“This is a time to reflect, we call it our holy day,” Alston said. “It is a time that we really come together to reminisce and then decide on where we are now and where we need to go as far as the future is concerned as far as race relations are concerned.”

North Carolina A&T will observe the 62nd Sit-In Anniversary with a breakfast celebration Tuesday. Last year’s event was held virtually due to COVID-19. This year the university’s celebration will be hybrid to reduce in-person capacity.

“It’s important to get that story in front of students and those who have not heard the story and point to the action four teenage men were able to accomplish,” NC A&T Associate Vice Chancellor Todd Simmons said.

The breakfast celebration starts at 7 a.m. in the Deese Ballroom located in the Student Center.

The breakfast will be followed by a program at 8 a.m. with keynote speaker N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice Anita Earls.

Earls will speak virtually.