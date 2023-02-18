From a key to surviving the Jim Crow South to a guide to tourism in South Carolina

The focus is now on monuments in Black South Carolina History.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — From survival guide to reimagined tour guide, the historic Green Book is getting a new purpose.

Previously, the book was used to help Black travelers survive in the Jim Crow South.

“It was a travel guide for African Americans during a time of segregation when they couldn’t eat at the same restaurants or hotels or even get gas," Robin Waites with Historic Columbia said.

Before the Civil Rights Movement, traveling throughout the Jim Crow South could be deadly for Black people.

In order to get to their destinations safely, many used what is historically known as The Negro Motorist Green Book.

“It was created to help African American travelers know where safe places were for them to go," Waites said.

It was a guide to safe havens in the United States originally published in 1936. Victor Hugo Green, a Black mailman from New York, wrote the Green Book.

Eighty-seven years later, the book was reimagined with a website from the South Carolina African American Heritage Commission. This time, the focus isn’t on surviving.

“It’s focused more on tourist sites as opposed to hotels, restaurants, and things like that sort of thing," Waites said. "It’s looking at historic sites that are significant in our African American history throughout the state."

The website morphed into a leisure guide to Black history in South Carolina to show off memorials like the USC Desegregation Garden, the A.P. Williams Funeral Home, and the African American History Monument at the State House.

There is also a movie called the Green Book that shows how a Black concert pianist and his driver used the book to navigate the segregated South.