Poster project looks to change how history is taught in SC classrooms

From the Orangeburg Massacre, the Charleston Hospital workers strike, and Civil Rights marches, a project using photographs hopes to tell a deeper story.

A poster project aims to elevate the way history is taught in classrooms across South Carolina.

“It is said by many educators that images are eight times more effective than the written language so we believe that these posters will do much toward educating the public, especially our youth, and the young minds as they’re growing up," said Cecil Williams of the Cecil Williams South Carolina Civil Rights Museum.

A collection of 100 posters tell the story of South Carolina's role in the Civil Rights movement.

The photographs were taken by photographer Cecil Williams, and can be viewed at his museum in Orangeburg.

"It was my great pleasure, and I guess my destiny, to be present where so many events that impacted South Carolina's history, for me to be a photographer and an eyewitness," said Williams, "The least that I can do is to now today, take the images that I created to tell the stories of people who are not present so that the sacrifices made by the people who are in my images can be remembered."

From the Orangeburg Massacre, the Charleston Hospital Workers Strike, and other civil rights marches, the aim is to continue conversations about these moments in history beyond Black History month.

“Since history is often overlooked or not taught in high schools. We feel these posters will help fill a gap," said Williams.

The project was partly funded by the South Carolina Arts Commission. Over the past several months, some of these posters have already been seen in classrooms throughout the Midlands from the Orangeburg County School District and Richland Two.

The number of classrooms is growing.

“We hope to really have them be present to all the schools of South Carolina," said Williams.

The collection of posters will also be published in a book where they can all be viewed at once.