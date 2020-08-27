Black Lives Matter hopes to have large protest in downtown Columbia Friday

The organizers said they hope to have thousands of people in attendance.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Black Lives Matter South Carolina group plans a massive protest in Columbia this weekend.

The group spoke Wednesday in advance of the event. The organizers said they hope to have thousands of people in attendance.

Two events are planned for Friday: first, the group will gather at 9:00 that morning at Memorial Park in Columbia.

At noon, also at Memorial Park, they will march to the South Carolina State House. At 2 p.m.,a rally will begin and is set to go for several hours.

On Saturday, Black Lives Matter will march to the State House from Columbia City Hall starting at 11:00 a.m.

The group said they are committed to non-violence and they want people to protest responsibly.

"To the citizens who keep pushing for equality, justice and peace, I know many of you are upset. but rest assured we cannot tear up our communities and or local businesses to prove a point," said Kayin Jones, the Executive Director of Black Lives Matter South Carolina.

The date of the event is significant: it's the anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s March on Washington event where he delivered his famous "I Have a Dream Speech."