Black Men and Women in White Coats event raises awareness of the need for a more diverse physician workplace

Prisma Health is hoping this event raises awareness of a need for more representation in the medical industry

COLUMBIA, S.C. — They say a picture is worth a thousand words and on the grounds of Prisma Health Richland Hospital on Wednesday, as dozens of Black doctors gathered for a photo at the front of the building they say it's an acknowledgment of Black men and women in medicine and helps raise awareness of the need for a more diverse physician workplace.

"We need more physicians of underrepresented backgrounds in this nation and this is a movement to support that," said Doctor Rodney Leacock.

"There was a long time we couldn't get access to care, and now that we're acknowledging that we have disparities, and there is an effort to mitigate those disparities so I think that's part of the process," he adds.

3rd-year resident Dr. Reona Broadwater, who was joined by other resident doctors, says representation matters and she's proud to see it on full display.

"What inspired me the most is being in a small town Augusta, Georgia, and having physicians that looked like me, she said.

Now, she and several other residents are hopeful those younger or old at home will be inspired to follow their dreams of being in the medical profession.