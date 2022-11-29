'A story in every curl, coil and kink': Black women unite over shared hair in community conversation at Morris College

Michaela Angela Davis created, produced 'The Hair Tales', a docu-series highlighting Black women's experiences and she's sharing that with Morris College students.

SUMTER, S.C. — Morris College is celebrating the culture and identities of Black women through a community conversation about hair.

The historically Black college, or HBCU, is hosting Michaela Angela Davis, the creator and co-executive producer of The Hair Tales.

"There's a story in every curl, coil and kink," Davis shared.

It's a lesson she realized growing up as she met other Black women. Now, it’s a message she’s hoping to share with the Sumter community.

"Hair is a holding place for experiences and emotions and memories," Davis said.

It’s a way for Black women to connect with each other, according to Davis. That's why she helped create the Hulu docu-series, which details the experience of six Black women and their hair.

"It starts to open up a portal of memory. Either recent memory, or their grandmama, or their auntie or their sister who braid their hair on the stoop," Davis explained. "And then once you open the portal to memory, the stories start coming out."

This is a journey that Morris College senior biology major Dranicia Grey has come to know.

"Your hair as a Black woman is a lot to you," Grey explained. "We all have experiences that are quite similar or the same and it just shows us how we are connected to each other through our hair."

Grey tells me she’s looking forward to the conversation, which she will help facilitate.

"It will make me feel seen," Grey shared about her excitement for Tuesday's event. "Like more seen as a Black woman, because she’s coming to not only to speak to black women at HBCU's but she’s coming to my HBCU, so it really makes me feel seen and it makes me feel heard."

That’s what Davis is hoping for.

"Your hair is a flashpoint. It’s a racial identifying feature," Davis started. "Talking about our hair is talking about our existence, but it’s an on-ramp."

Davis wanted to come to Sumter, where a lot of her family is from, to start that conversation.

"Black women and girls everywhere can wear their hair no matter how they want to. It can be pink, it can be blue, it can be loc-’ed, it can be twisted, braided, tangled, however," Grey said. "But Black women are more than their hair, Black girls are more than their hair, and they are allowed to wear their hair and be free however they see fit no matter where they are."

The free community event is happening from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Neal Jones Auditorium.

