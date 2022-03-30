Bumpy road in Lexington County finally being fixed

Crews are working to repave a high-traffic road in Gaston to give residents a safer ride.

GASTON, S.C. — Residents along Blackville Road in Gaston have been hearing cars bumping over potholes along their street for almost 30 years.

Over the years, Blackville has become infamous among residents like Jennifer Hydrick for destroying cars and causing delays.

"With big trucks driving and people driving really fast, potholes are going to happen," Hydrick said. "There was one point where they had a lawn chair in one."

SCDOT just started work this week and says the project will stretch along three miles of road.

"That first layer, that recycled cement layer, they are putting in 10 inches of that," explained Pete Poore with SCOT. "They expect that to be done by the end of this week."