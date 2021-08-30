Lexington County reserve deputy dies of COVID-19

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department said Blaine Newman had been with the agency since 2010.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says one of their deputies has died of COVID-19, the second employee with the agency to died from the illness in the last few days.

The department said Monday that Reserve Deputy Blaine Newman passed away after a battle with the virus.

"Everyone in the department is grieving after the loss of two co-workers to COVID in two days," Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. "We're thankful for the condolences, prayers and support we continue to receive from the community as we mourn our colleagues."

Newman had been with the department since 2010. The sheriff said Newman volunteered many hours to serve the community. The agency added they "will care for his family in the tough days ahead.