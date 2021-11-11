1-year-old Clarkston boy at center of Amber Alert found safe

He went missing when the car he was in was stolen.

CLARKSTON, Ga. — The search for 1-year-old Blaise Barnett has ended. He has been found safe after nearly 39 hours.

The boy was found inside a car at a home off Rogers Street, which is less than a mile from where he went missing early Wednesday morning. It's unclear at this time who the owns home.

Police said the homeowner went to leave and found the baby inside her car. She brought it inside and called police.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokesperson was seen at the home carrying the crying baby outside. They returned to the Clarkston Police Department where the baby and his parents got into an ambulance to likely go to the hospital.

Watch a replay of the press conference:

His parents initially told police they were bringing bags into the apartment around 1 a.m. on Wednesday. They said "30 seconds later" the car was stolen. An Amber Alert was issued that morning.

Police located the car in an abandon lot behind Brannon Hill Apartments around 10:30 a.m. The car seat and the boy were not inside.

Along with Clarkston Police, the DeKalb County Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation were involved in the search.

Return to 11Alive.com for details.

Editor's note: The video used in this story is from an earlier report.