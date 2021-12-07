Blood supply at 10-year low, donors urgently needed

To encourage donations, all who come in to give blood between Dec. 17 and Jan. 2 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As families gathers again for celebrations this season, the American Red Cross, which provides 40% of the country’s blood, is facing historically low blood supply levels.

Busy holiday schedules, breaks from school and winter weather all contribute to a drop in blood and platelet donations this time of year. Officials say those factors, combined with the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, make it vital for donors to make an appointment to give as soon as possible.

"We’re at a point where some patients relying on a transfusion may not receive the blood they need," Red Cross officials said in a statement on Tuesday. "If more donors don’t come forward to give blood, some patients requiring a transfusion may potentially face delays in care."

To encourage donations this month, all who come to give blood between Dec. 17 and Jan. 2 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last, according to the American Red Cross, Palmetto SC Region.

Here's a rundown of upcoming blood drives in the Midlands:

Camden

12/20/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Kershaw Health, 1315 Roberts Street

12/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Chick-Fil-A Camden, 2211 West Dekalb Street

Chapin

12/29/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Crooked Creek Park, 1098 Old Lexington Hwy

Columbia

12/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Prisma Health Parkridge, 400 Parkridge Drive

12/30/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lexington County Public Library, 6251 St. Andrews Road

Gilbert

12/20/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Gilbert Summit Branch Library, 405 Broad Street

Leesville

12/27/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Cedar Grove Lutheran Church, 1220 Cedar Grove Road

Lexington

12/27/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Lowe's - Red Bank, 5570 Platt Springs Rd

12/28/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Wayback Burgers, 5230 Sunset Blvd Suite A

12/30/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 1430 North Lake Dr.

Swansea

12/20/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., New Horizon Fitness Ctr, 1741 Southbound Rd

West Columbia

12/17/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Delta Air Lines, 3250 Airport Blvd

12/19/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cayce Moose Lodge #462, 1541 Old Dunbar Rd

12/28/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sinclair Masonic Lodge, 1104 B Ave.

Columbia

12/17/2021: 6:45 a.m. - 2 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

12/18/2021: 6:45 a.m. - 2 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

12/19/2021: 6:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Ctr, 2751 Bull St

12/20/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Ctr, 2751 Bull St

12/21/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Health & Human Services, 1801 Main St

12/21/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Prisma Health Richland Hospital, 3301 Harden Street

12/21/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Ctr, 2751 Bull St

12/21/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Galeana, 180 Greystone Blvd

12/22/2021: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m., Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, 1501 Sumter St

12/22/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Prisma Health Richland Hospital, 3301 Harden St

12/22/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Ctr, 2751 Bull St

12/23/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 5 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

12/24/2021: 6:45 a.m. - 2 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

12/26/2021: 6:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Ctr, 2751 Bull St

12/26/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross, 2751 Bull Street

12/27/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross, 2751 Bull Street

12/27/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Ctr, 2751 Bull St

12/28/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., McDaniels Subaru of Columbia, 490 Killian Rd

12/28/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross, 2751 Bull Street

12/28/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Ctr, 2751 Bull St

12/29/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Ctr, 2751 Bull St

12/30/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 5 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

12/30/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross, 2751 Bull Street

12/30/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Village at Sandhill, 304 Forum Dr

12/31/2021: 6:45 a.m. - 2 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

1/1/2022: 6:45 a.m. - 2 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

1/2/2022: 6:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Ctr, 2751 Bull St

Shaw AFB

12/22/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Shaw BX Exchange Building, 370 Rhodes Ave, Building 1403

Sumter

12/21/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Former Jones Nissan dealership, 1260 Broad Street

12/23/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Grace Baptist Church, 219 West Calhoun St.

12/27/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Veritas Church, 822 S. Guignard

Save time during donation

Officials say donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass ahead of time. With RapidPass, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), who weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Health insights for donors

At a time when health information has never been more important, the Red Cross is screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease who require trait-negative blood. Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease.

Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

Schedule your appointment

Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).