Blue Alert issued for man accused of shooting, killing Alamo police officer

Family described Officer Dylan Harrison, 26, as "super nice to everybody" and said he would give the shirt off his back to anyone no matter what.

WHEELER COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators have issued a Blue Alert for the man they say shot and killed an Alamo police officer.

The GBI says 26-year-old Dylan Harrison was working his first shift with Alamo Police when he was fatally shot just out the police station around 1 a.m. Saturday.

“Harrison was a part-time Alamo police officer working his first shift with the department last night. He was also a full-time Oconee Task Force Agent out of Eastman,” said Natalie Ammons with the GBI.

They also said Harrison had recently become the new father to a 6-month-old boy.

They identified the alleged shooter as 43-year-old Damien Ferguson, who may also go by Luke Ferguson, and issued a Blue Alert. That’s what they issue when a suspect has killed or seriously injured a law enforcement officer and is considered a ‘serious threat to the public.’

A reward of $17,500 has been offered for Ferguson’s capture. He is currently out on bond for an arson charge in 2020.

The Alamo department also lost an officer earlier this year due to COVID-19.

Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted about the officer’s death Saturday morning, writing, “"Our thoughts and prayers are with this officer's family, friends and colleagues at the Alamo Police Department. May God continue to be with all who protect and serve."

The Georgia Department of Public Safety also sent its condolences to the Alamo Police Department.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Alamo Police Department's Officer killed in the line of duty early this morning. We send our thoughts and prayers to the Officer's family, blood and blue," the agency tweeted.