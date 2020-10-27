x
Blue Bike SC to offer $1 passes, unlimited 3-hour rides on election day

On November 3, Blue Bike will be offering $1 day passes and unlimited 3-hour rides for every membership.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Blue Bike SC will be offering $1 day passes and unlimited 3-hour rides on election day. 

Bike SC is partnering with the North American Bike Share Association (NABSA) and its members for Roll to the Polls. According to the release, Blue Bike SC wants to make sure voters have a say in the election. 

On November 3, Blue Bike will be offering $1 day passes and unlimited 3-hour rides for every membership. Users will be able to use the secondary lock located on the bike to secure the bikes to a fence, bike rack, tree, or stationary object while casting their vote. 

More information about this program or participating micro-mobility programs can be found at RolltothePolls.com

