x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Local News

Man charged with murder in northeast Richland County shooting

Officers said 35-year-old Quanterio Lawhorn was taken into custody Thursday and is now charged with murder.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies have arrested a suspect in a killing in northeast Columbia.

Officers said 35-year-old Quanterio Lawhorn was taken into custody Thursday and is now charged with murder. 

Deputies say they were called to a home on Blue Bill Court around 10 p.m. That's in an area off Rhame Road. 

According to investigators, the investigation revealed that the shooting resulted from a domestic dispute between Lawhorn and the victim. A witness told officers it began as an argument that turned physical inside a home, and then spilled outside. 

Lawhorn has been taken to the Richland County Detention Center. 

Related Articles