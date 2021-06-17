Man charged with murder in northeast Richland County shooting

Officers said 35-year-old Quanterio Lawhorn was taken into custody Thursday and is now charged with murder.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies have arrested a suspect in a killing in northeast Columbia.

Deputies say they were called to a home on Blue Bill Court around 10 p.m. That's in an area off Rhame Road.

According to investigators, the investigation revealed that the shooting resulted from a domestic dispute between Lawhorn and the victim. A witness told officers it began as an argument that turned physical inside a home, and then spilled outside.