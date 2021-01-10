Find some fun: Blythewood celebrates Oktoberfest

Blythewood celebrates the German tradition today and over the weekend.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — From brats to beer, the Blythewood community is holding the third annual Oktoberfest this weekend.

From families to couples, everyone was out enjoying the event Friday night. , "We're local, we live in Blythewood. We're excited for the opportunity to come out, be in this beautiful weather and enjoy some beautiful German food," one family said.

Another said, "We like different cultures, we like different foods. I lived in Europe for a while, and this was a fun family thing to do."

Phil Frye from the Blythewood Chamber of Commerce says the festival is about embracing diversity, all while eating good food.

"Stitzel's and brats and plenty of great BBQ because we are in the South. And German beer and domestic beer," said Frye.

Blythewood Mayor Bryan Franklin said, "We respect one another, we pass on history and tradition, and we all each learn each others' history and tradition, makes us better neighbors, makes us better business people, makes us a better community."

Franklin says CDC guidelines are being enforced with masks being required. "If you're bringing folks, strangers together and not wearing a mask, that's when we are going to try and intervene.

Jasmine Fonce, a German native says it's very special to see her culture being represented locally. "I know what the real Oktoberfest is. It's great to see it here and bring it closer to the people in South Carolina," she said.

Music was provided by the Oops, a German Polka band. Donning his lederhosen, David Jazbec says his German heritage led him to find his love, Polka music.