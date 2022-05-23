Blythewood community rallies around abandoned dog

According to county animal services, those who leave a pet on the side of the road can be charged with a fine of up to $1,000 and up to 30 days in jail.

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Abandoned on the side of the road, a Midlands community is pulling together to help a dog in need.

One family in particular was able to give Pepper a day filled with love and care.

He was first seen near an abandoned motel during a downpour of rain Saturday afternoon.

Locals in Richland County's Blythewood community posted to Facebook trying to get this animal help.

"It was pouring down rain and I looked at him and I said, 'Babe, look at this,' so he looked at it and I read it to him and I said, "We have to go get this dog," Blythewood resident Sandy Wescott said.

He was pictured with a crate and some food and water.

"No animal or no person, no human being, no anything should be out in the rain and the cold like that," Wescott said.

When Wescott and her fiancé drove to the location listed, they found five other people with the same idea.

Unfortunately, no dog was to be found, only tire tracks. But a short while later someone posted to the group that they picked him up and were intent on giving him a forever home with baths, blankets and love.

"It just shows with the Blythewood community, that a lot of people have a lot of care and hearts for our animals and for people around. It just shows that if someone's in need or if an animal's in need anyone will hop up, they'll hop up and help," Wescott said.

This dog unfortunately did not make it. However, the family that cared for him in his final hours tells us they bathed and loved on Pepper. The family had planned to take him to the vet Monday and keep him permanently.

He passed around 9:00 p.m. Sunday evening.