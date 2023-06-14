Group of Blythewood residents fear environmental impact of Scout Motors plant

Gordon Fuller and other members of the Facebook group 'BWScout' are sharing concerns about the potential environmental impacts of the incoming Scout Motors plant.

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Construction just off interstate 77 near exit 27 is evidence of the change coming to Blythewood. Scout Motors is set to build an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in the area.

One resident, Gordon Fuller, lives next to the Scout property.

“We got traffic,” Fuller said. “We got noise. We got pollution problems. We got destruction of wetlands - identified wetlands - destruction of flood zones - identified flood zones - that they’re gonna take.”

Fuller, along with more than 300 of his neighbors, formed a Facebook group to express concerns about what they say will be a destruction of wetlands and flood zones.

Wetlands are swampy or marshy areas where soil is saturated. The Scout project will affect 74 acres of wetlands, according to the Army Corp of Engineers.

The Army Corps of Engineers and the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) approved a permit that allows construction on these wetlands.

The Congaree Riverkeeper has said approval of these permits isn’t very common, but it’s happened multiple times throughout the state in the past ten years.

To offset the Blythewood construction, Scout will protect and restore 2,487 acres of wetlands on the Congaree River.

“The main concern is quality of life,” Fuller said. “It will forever change; it’s already started to change.”

Blythewood Town Council Member Donald Brock told WLTX he understands that residents have concerns.

“But you have to understand who’s backing this project,” Brock said. “It’s being backed by Volkswagen.” He explained that to him, German companies focus on environmentally-friendly production even more than American companies do. “They are so concerned that they don’t even like us using single-use plastic bottles.”

Scout doesn't have staff on-site yet to answer questions. They referred us to the Richland County Economic Development Office, which shared a statement with WLTX. It reads, in part:

“There is no dispute that this project is going to bring changes to Blythewood, but we believe those changes will be tremendously positive and will make the town an even more desirable place to live, work, and raise a family. We are confident that residents will… see for themselves that Scout Motors means it when they say they are a deeply environmentally conscious company.”

As part of that consciousness, the company says it has analyzed and limited environmental effects through studies and working with multiple local agencies. The county economic development office also explained to WLTX that residents’ concerns have been taken into account every step of the way.