Blythewood's annual Independence Day celebration returns

The 8th edition of the Red, White and Blue fireworks celebration drew hundreds from surrounding counties to watch the colorful, patriotic display.

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Saturday marked the Town of Blythewood's annual Independence Day celebration.

Residents in Richland, Fairfield County and more attend this patriotic event every year in Doko Meadows Park.

"Unfortunately last year we had to cancel due to COVID concerns, but this year we're back!" said Blythewood Mayor, Bryan Franklin.

2021 is Blythewood's 8th edition of their Red, White and Blue fireworks celebration.

"Coming together to fellowship, celebrating our nation's 245th birth and give fireworks to the citizens. They deserve it, they've been cooped up a long time," said Franklin. "It's about time we got out into the public and had some fun."

During the day, there was musical entertainment and 17 food vendors from the local community offered plenty of delicious options for visitors.

Adding to the fun were more vendors offering face painting, henna, and balloons. Another setup showcased a race car.