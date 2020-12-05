LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A Blythewood man died in a car crash Monday night while fleeing an attempted traffic stop, according to officials.

Quinton J. Nunn, 26, of Blythewood, was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained in the collision, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

The collision happened around 11 p.m. Monday in the 4300 block of the 12th Street Extension

Officials say Nunn attempted to evade a traffic stop initiated by a trooper with the S.C. Highway Patrol, which led to a brief pursuit. Nunn then lost control of the vehicle he was driving, crossed the median, left the roadway and collided with several trees. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time, according to Coroner Fisher.

The incident is under investigation by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.