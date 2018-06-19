Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says a well-liked Blythewood restaurant owner was murdered after he tried to help someone "out of the goodness of his heart."

Lawrence "Poe" Gaugenbaugh, 64, has been identified as the victim of murder after he allowed an acquaintance to stay in his apartment, according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott. Richland County coroner Gary Watts said Gaugenbaugh died as a result of homicidal strangulation.

Deputies say employees of Carolina Wings in Blythewood reported Gaugenbaugh missing on Wednesday, June 13.

In what they thought was a separate incident, deputies responded to a trespassing complaint at an apartment complex later that evening. The apartment manager had reported two trespassers on the property. Upon their arrival, deputies say a male fled the scene, but they did speak with a female -- Stacy Lynn Rose -- and ordered her to leave the property.

Deputies returned to the apartment complex later that night, where they discovered Rose, along with Eric Young. In what Lott characterized as a "heck of a fight," Lott said Young fought with deputies when they approached the couple.

Young was then arrested and found to have drugs on him, Lott said. Deputies say Young was found to be wanted in Michigan, where he is accused of fighting deputies.

Rose was also arrested at the time for trespassing.

While interviewing the suspects, deputies say the learned the apartment Rose was staying in belonged to Gaugenbaugh and he was, in fact, dead, having been dumped in the wood somewhere.

Lott said Young attempted ot lead them to the body for an extended period of time, but was still under the influence of drugs and was not able to do so.

On Tuesday, Lott says they took Young out again and he was successful in leading them to where the body had been left -- in the 10000 block of Wilson Boulevard in northeast Columbia.

Lott said Eric Young confessed to having strangled the victim and is charged with murder.

Rose is charged with trespassing and accessory to murder after the fact. said Lott.

Lott says Gaugenbaugh and Rose knew each other and they believe he was allowing her to stay in his apartment "out of the goodness of his heart." While there, they believe Rose allowed Young to sneak in and stay there with her.

Deputies say they believe Gaugenbaugh discovered Young at the apartment and was murdered when he confronted the pair.

Officials say they believe Gaugenbaugh was dead in the apartment for several days before he was reported missing. ATM surveillance video shows Young using Gaugenbaugh's ATM card to get money during that time frame.

Lott credited the deputy for his diligence in returning to the apartment to re-check it for them being able to put all the pieces together.

"It's a sad case, all around," Lott said. "Drugs kill."

