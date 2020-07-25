Board members lose seats following vote for virtual instruction

The South Carolina Governor's School for Science and Mathematics is a public residential school for juniors and seniors located in Hartsville.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Five board members of the South Carolina Governor's School for Science and Mathematics found out this week they will not return to serve another term.

They were notified just days after they voted to go virtual for the Fall of 2020.

This comes after South Carolina Governor, Henry McMaster, said districts should have latitude to create their own plans but those plans must include a five day a week instruction option as well as a virtual plan.

Friday, the board voted 8 to 1 to have virtual instruction, and elected for students not to live on-campus like they do normally.

The five board members who were not renewed had terms that expired on or before June 30 of this year, and these seats are appointed by the governor.

Art Tompkins, an alum and board member of eight years, explained that there are 6 ex officio and 11 Governor-appointed trustees to the school's board. There are 7 district seats and 4 at-large seats.

Prior to last Friday, Tompkins said there were four vacant seats which the board and school leadership were attempting to fill. Depending on when the vacancy occurred, the search dates back from 6 months to 2-plus years.

"But the Governor had chosen to leave [them] vacated until Monday," said Tompkins.

He says the two seats not removed or replaced have terms that expire in 2021 and are both the current Governor's appointees.

"None of the 5 members with expired terms resigned and I was never asked by the Governor whether or not I wanted to continuing serving on this Board. Generally, the Chair and the President of the School present a list of nominees to the Governor’s office for consideration; however, I do not believe that any of the new appointees were from the most recent list of nominees," said Tompkins. "In any case, it is within the Governor’s rights to make these appointments in whatever manner the Governor chooses."

Tompkins was officially notified via e-mail on Wednesday morning that Governor McMaster chose to name a successor instead renewing his term.

"Any additional comments by me would only be speculative regarding the Governor’s intent but either his timing was purely coincidental (and now very bad optics) or was in response to a recent Board vote," he said. "In any case, my disappointment was that the Foundation and many other sources knew of this change before the Board members and School Leadership."

Current board member, Dr. Rainey Knight, was the only vote in favor of some form of face-to-face instruction for students.

She said a petition collected over 140 signatures from students who are in favor of returning to campus to learn, and many parents agreed. She says many parents want some type of residential option on-campus for their children.

News 19 called the South Carolina Governor's School for Science and Mathematics. When we asked for a school spokesperson to interview, the woman on the phone said, "All questions go to the governor."

In a statement, Brian Symmes, Communications Director for Governor McMaster, said:

"The governor simply appointed new members to the Governor's School for Science and Mathematics Board of Trustees to fill three vacant seats and replace six members who were serving in recently expired terms...The Board is now full with all members serving in current terms."

The decision to have virtual learning will be reconsidered in January, said Dr. Knight. Board members will take into account the current COVID-19 situation and make a decision from there whether to continue virtual instruction.