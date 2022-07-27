Boaters be aware, work on Lake Murray towers to begin in August

Dominion Energy is asking that boaters keep their distance as divers inspect and work on the towers.

LAKE MURRAY SHORES, S.C. — Boaters are being asked to stay away from the towers on Lake Murray.

The intake towers are part of a multi-year launch next month to service the five intake towners near the Lake Murray dam.

Crews will begin inspecting the intake towers in early August and continue through the end of September.

The five 223-foot-high intake towers, which are easily visible while driving across the dam.

The towers supply water to the Lower Saluda River through five dedicated power-generating turbines. Each tower uses a set of headgates to shut off water flow from the lake, allowing maintenance and inspection activities on downstream equipment.

The headgates are steel structures that are lowered into framed openings within the towers. Dominion Energy plans to replace these headgates and associated equipment within the towers.

“While we have carefully maintained these headgates since the dam’s construction, they are 95 years old,” said Dominion Energy South Carolina vice president of generation Iris Griffin. “Investing in their replacement will enhance the safety and reliability of the Saluda Hydro facility’s operations for many years to come.”

Here is what to expect: