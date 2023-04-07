Boaters get free safety check at Lake Murray dam landing

South Carolina DNR hosted free, optional boat inspections Tuesday to help boat owners stay in compliance with safety standards and avoid tragedies on the water.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — It’s one of the busiest times of year for people to be out in boats enjoying South Carolina lakes and waterways. Pierce Gardner bought a boat a few days ago and is taking it out for the first time to go fishing.

“I came by here at Lake Murray, to get my boat inspected before I get out on the lake and everything,” Gardner said. “Just to make sure I had everything I needed to get out on the lake safe.”

Gardner is one of many boaters who participated in SC DNR’s courtesy boat inspection on Tuesday.

“They did a very good job, was respectful, made sure I had everything I needed,” Gardner said. ”Didn’t try to hassle me. Everything went well.”

It's one of many voluntary events at public boat landings across the state to help boaters learn about -and stay in compliance with- state safety standards.

“Making sure our fire extinguishers are properly charged, we have the appropriate amount of life jackets on board for the amount of people on board,” said Damian Yongue, first sergeant for SC DNR Investigations. “As well as our boats being up-to-date on our registrations.”

Yongue says having those items can help prevent tragedies.

“Generally, it’s operator’s inattention or inexperience that causes these accidents on the water,” Yongue said. “The safety equipment is there in case you do have an accident, so that you can provide that emergency service to the individual, perhaps if they get thrown overboard they need a life jacket to stay afloat, and that sorta thing.”

South Carolina DNR’S most recent data on boating accidents says there were 201 boat accidents in 2021, with 21 fatalities.

SC DNR was not issuing citations, they were just doing inspections. After the inspections were done, owners of boats of all sizes, and jet skis, safely headed out on the lake.

“I’m going to fish," Gardner said as he headed out.

The department will host another courtesy boat inspection at Battery Creek boat landing in Beaufort County on July 15.