USC President Caslen returns to office following COVID-19 diagnosis

Bob Caslen tested positive for the illness a few days before Thanksgiving.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen has returned to working at his office on campus after dealing with COVID-19 for the last two weeks.

The school said Caslen went back to his office Monday morning. He had tested positive just before the Thanksgiving break.

According to the university, Caslen experienced only very mild symptoms during his illness and continued to work from his home office last week. His return was approved by his physician.

The school said his experience highlights the need for robust community testing.

“It’s important that anyone who contracts the virus doesn’t unknowingly spread it others. I encourage everyone to take advantage of available testing opportunities in your communities and to wear a face covering when coming into contact with others,” Caslen said. “I also want to express my heartfelt thanks to all those who wished me well during my recovery. Your kind words meant a lot.”

UofSC was one of the first universities in the nation to offer saliva-based testing to its campus. Combined with nasal swab testing, UofSC has conducted more than 45,000 free tests since Aug. 1.

The school announced last month that all students, faculty and staff will be required to get periodic COVID testing beginning with the start of the spring semester in January.

The school said it continue to offer walk-up saliva and nasal-based testing to faculty, students and staff through Decemeber. 21. In addition, periodic testing will be required in the spring semester for students, faculty and staff who frequent campus. Students can visit the school's COVID-19 site for additional details.