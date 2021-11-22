Body of man found at rock quarry in Columbia

The discovery was made Monday afternoon in the quarry located off Bluff Road.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police say they have found a body of a man at the massive rock quarry off Bluff Road.

Multiple police officers and cars responded Monday to Vulcan Materials Company, which is on Georgia Street.

Deputy Chief Melron Kelly with the Columbia Police Department said a SLED helicopter flew over the quarry Monday morning at the request of CPD. The body was discovered while flying about 200 feet above the ground.

Officers said they searched on foot to confirm what they saw and found the person, who they'll only describe as a white male.

The discovery came as police were searching for 22-year-old Michael Keen, a student from the University of South Carolina. Police have not confirmed if this discovery is in any way related to that investigation. However, that man had been reported missing in an area less than a mile from the quarry.