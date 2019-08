COLUMBIA, S.C. — Around 12:56 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Richland County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of an unresponsive person.

A body found in an alley behind the Chop Stix Chinese Restaurant on Broad River Road. The victim has not been identified and investigators with the Richland County Sheriff's Department are on the scene in the 2600 block of Broad River Road.

The investigation is ongoing.