Body found in Blythewood on Thursday morning

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department confirmed on Thursday that a body had been found in Blythewood earlier in the day.
According to a statement from the department, deputies were called to the 100 block of Blythewood Road around 10:45 a.m. where a body had been found in the woodline.
The victim, described only as a man, had no obvious signs of trauma according to the sheriff's department.
The Richland County Coroner's Office is now working to determine how the man died. At this time, no name or additional information has been provided but the investigation is still ongoing.