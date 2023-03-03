Body found in Blythewood on Thursday morning

The victim, described only as a man, had no obvious signs of trauma according to the sheriff's department.

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department confirmed on Thursday that a body had been found in Blythewood earlier in the day.

According to a statement from the department, deputies were called to the 100 block of Blythewood Road around 10:45 a.m. where a body had been found in the woodline.

The victim, described only as a man, had no obvious signs of trauma according to the sheriff's department.