Body found in closed Lexington County motel had been there for 2-3 weeks, coroner says

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A body found in a shuttered Lexington County motel had been there for weeks, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

The was found in a room of the Motel 6 on Burning Tree Drive in Lexington County. shortly before 7 p.m. on August 14, 2023, according to Fisher. The Motel has been closed permanently since March 1 of 2023.

The male body, which was found in a bathroom in one of the rooms, remains unidentified. Fisher said the body appears to have been in the bathroom of the motel room for possibly two to three weeks.

The age and race of the male could not be determined due to the condition that the body was found in. However, the body was found with jogging type pants, a blue t-shirt, and blue or black Adidas athletic shoes.

An autopsy was set to be performed at MUSC on Wednesday.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate this case.

If you have any information about the this case, you are asked to call the Lexington County Coroner’s Office or the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department during business hours.

