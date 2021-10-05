Body found in creek near Kershaw County-Lancaster County line

It is unknown at this time when, where, or how the man died, but the death is being investigated as a homicide, officials report.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are investigating after a body was found in a creek near the Kershaw County-Lancaster County line.

Around 6 p.m. Monday, deputies say a caller notified Lancaster County Public Safety Communications of a body in the water, just off the bridge over Beaver Creek on Dick Hill Road.

Dick Hill Road is a miles-long one-lane rutted dirt road leading south from Twitty Mill Road south of Heath Springs to Country Club Road. Officials said the area is very remote, but the bridge appears to be a gathering spot for people.

Two Lancaster County deputies responded and found the body as the caller described. There was initial uncertainty about which county the body was in, and Kershaw County authorities also responded. After researching the issue, authorities say they concluded the body was located in Lancaster County, and the sheriff’s office assumed command of the scene and the investigation.

After the scene was processed and evidence was collected, officials say members of the fire rescue team entered the water and recovered the body, which was mostly submerged in six to seven feet of murky water.

Deputies say the body is that of a Black male, who appears to be about six feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has not yet been identified. It is unknown at this time when, where, or how the man died, but the death is being investigated as a homicide. An autopsy has been scheduled.

“Although the area near the bridge is remote and sparsely populated, there is a lot of traffic on the road by hunters on tracts all along the road and by people apparently partying on the bridge,” said Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile. “We hope someone saw something and will call us. We also encourage anyone missing a male family member or acquaintance to let us know.”

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: