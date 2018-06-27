Cayce, SC (WLTX) - The Cayce Department of Public Safety is investigating after a body was found in Congaree River Wednesday.

Officials say the scene has been "very active" since the original call of a possible body came in around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Cayce Department of Public Safety officers, investigators and swift water technicians were on scene to confirm the report and perform recovery operations, according to a Facebook post by the Cayce Department of Public Safety.

All roadways and bridges are currently open in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

