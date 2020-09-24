Body found in Forest Acres is missing man

The coroner confirmed the remains found near a creek were of Thomas Willoch.

FOREST ACRES, S.C. — A man found dead in Forest Acres has been confirmed as a person who'd earlier been reported as missing.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the remains as 30-year-old Thomas Willoch of Columbia.

Willoch's body was found floating in a creek Wednesday near the 5500 block of Lakeshore Drive. Watts said an autopsy is pending but foul play is not suspected.

Forest Acres Police Chief Marion Sealy had said officers had been searching in that area in an effort to find Willoch. He's been reported missing from that same location.