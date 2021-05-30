x
Body found in local hotel, foul play suspected

Columbia Police say a cracked door to a hotel room revealed a dead body.
Hotel where a dead body has been found and Columbia Police suspect foul play

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A body was discovered in a Columbia, South Carolina, hotel room around noon on Sunday. 

Columbia Police Department 's Lt. Pegram said officers were called to the Super 8 Hotel on Fairfield Road in North Columbia after a partially open door to one of the hotel rooms revealed a dead body and possibly foul play. 

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) obtained a search warrant for the crime scene and investigators were able to enter the room a little before 3 p.m.

The Richland Coroner's Office, SLED and the Columbia Police Department remain on the scene. 

Columbia Police outside the door of a hotel room at the Super 8 on Fairfield road

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

