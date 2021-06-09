Body found in pond at Sumter County country club

The man was working at the Old Sunset Country Club and was found in a pond with a golf cart.

SUMTER, S.C. — A man is dead after being pulled from a pond at a country club in Sumter.

The incident happened Wednesday at Quixote Club, which used to be known as the Sunset Country Club.

According to Chief Joey Duggan with the Sumter Fire Department, a call came into the station a little before 5 p.m. that a man who was doing contract work at the course might have driven into one of the ponds on a golf cart.

When the department arrived they found one of the golf carts in the pond in about 13-15 feet deep water with low visibility. The Sumter dive team was called and the body of the man was located around 6 p.m.

There's no word on the identity of the man or how he and the golf cart went into the water.