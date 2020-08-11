Man's body found naked inside storage container in Southside retention pond

The body was found in the 10000 block of Anders Boulevard, according to JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Detectives with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are working to identify a man who was found shot dead Sunday in a retention pond on the Southside.

JSO said a neighbor spotted the body in the retention pond while walking his dog in the 10000 block of Anders Boulevard. JSO said the body is that of a man between the ages of 30 and 40 years old. The body was found naked in a plastic storage container, according to police.

After police removed the body from the bond, officers realized the man had been shot.

The sheriff's office said the body is believed to have been left in the pond within the last 24 to 36 hours.

The body is at the medical examiner's office for identification.

If you have any information about this incident, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.