COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police are investigating after a body was found at Maxcy Gregg Park.

Officer say they were called to the scene around 9 a.m. Thursday. A heavy police presence, including crime scene investigators, were present at the park, which is located on the edge of Five Points.

Investigators say there were no immediate signs of foul play. They add, however, that the coroner's office will work with them to determine the cause of death.