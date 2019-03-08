RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A man who was found dead on a park bench Friday morning has been identified.

According to the Richland County Coroner, Hunter Craig Hollingsworth, 58, was found deceased around 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

The individual was found unresponsive sitting on a park bench Friday morning at the intersection of Montgomery Street and S. Holly Street. The autopsy results are pending further studies but did not indicate any signs of trauma.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the Columbia Police Department are investigating the incident.