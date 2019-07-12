ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are investigating after body was found near Santee on Friday.

Deputies say they were sent to a location about a mile west of the intersection of Five Chop Road and Highway 176 in eastern Orangeburg County after bridge maintenance workers discovered the body just after 10 a.m. on Friday.

“An identification has not been made yet but this is still someone’s loved one, a family member,” Orangeburg County sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “This investigation is just beginning, but we will provide answers as soon as we determine how this person passed.”

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating along with the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office, which will conduct an autopsy.