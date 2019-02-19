COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police are investigating after a body was found in a car outside the McDonald's on Garners Ferry Road.

Police say they were called to the restaurant, located in the 7500 block of Garners Ferry Road, around 10 p.m. Monday night.

Investigators are still working to determine if foul play is suspected.

The Richland County coroner has not released the name of the man or his cause of death.

Details are limited, but News19 will keep you updated as more information is made available.