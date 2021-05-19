Body found in Saluda River in Columbia

The body was found in an area near the rapids near Greystone Boulevard.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say a body was found in the Saluda River in Columbia.

Officers say they got a call of the discovery just after 12 p.m. Wednesday that the body had been found in the water off Candi Lane. That's just off the Greystone Boulevard exit on Interstate 126.

The area is a popular spot for people who want to go tubing and swimming. However, Columbia Police haven't said what they think led up to the body being discovered there.