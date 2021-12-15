Child's body found after house fire in Aiken

There is no word yet on the age of the child or the cause of death.

AIKEN, S.C. — An afternoon housefire in Aiken has claimed one life.

The Aiken Fire Department responded to a house fire on Independent Blvd in Aiken a little after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. When crews arrived on the scene, they found the house fully engulfed in flames.

After the crews put out the fire, officials say they found the body of a child with extensive thermal injuries.

The child will be autopsied on Thursday morning in Newberry for identification and cause of death.