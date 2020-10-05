BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — The body of a juvenile swimmer that went missing on Wednesday, May 6, was found Sunday after a 5-day search, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

The body was found in the Cooper River just before 5:30 p.m., deputies say.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, Berkeley County deputies, Berkeley County Marine Patrol, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and Pimlico Fire Department responded to Strawberry Chapel Road area of Moncks Corner in Berkeley County in reference to a water mission.

An emergency call to dispatch revealed that three juveniles jumped off of a train trestle in the Strawberry Chapel Road area of Moncks Corner. Emergency officials were able to rescue two of the three juvenile swimmers from the Cooper River, who were not hurt. A third remained missing.

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the five-day search and recovery by South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Pimlico Rural Volunteer Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office will identify the juvenile pending the notification of the next of kin.