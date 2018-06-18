Dive teams recovered the body of a drowning victim at lake Murray Monday afternoon, according to Sgt. Rhett Bickley with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR).

The body was recovered around 5 p.m. Monday in about 45 feet of water, according to Bickley.

New information from unwitting witnesses allowed the search team to refine the search area, Bickley said. That information was key to the recovery being able to be made," he said.

"This is the reason we do it. We want to be able to bring some closure to the family and be able to bring some answers to them," Bickley said.

Officials have not identified the victim. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning, according to Bickley.

Crews had resumed the search early Monday morning after suspending the search Sunday evening.

The search began when officials with the Richland County Sheriff's Department responded to 1602 Marina Road around 12:30 p.m. Sunday after reports of a possible drowning incident at the marina. Witnesses told deputies a 40-year old man jumped into the water and did not resurface.

SCDNR was called to assist with search and recovery efforts and is is leading the underwater recovery, deputies say.

Capt. Robert McCullough with SCDNR confirmed dive crews responded to an area near the Lake Murray Marina. Calling it a "boat fatality," McCullough said a man went "in the water and has not come back up." The call came in to SCDNR around 1 p.m., McCullough said.

Officials say a group of friends was enjoying the afternoon on the lake and decided to take a swim as they pulled into the marina area. Three friends went into the water but two of them soon realized the third friends was nowhere to be found. The incident happened in about 60 feet of water, according to officials.

