Body of missing 5-year-old girl swept away by floodwaters found, girl's brother still missing

Sheriff Steve Bizzell said they found Alexa’s body in a tributary of the Neuse River.

SMITHFIELD, N.C. — Search teams have found the body of a 5-year-old girl who was swept away by floodwaters in Smithfield, North Carolina.

WNCN reports, the girl’s brother, 4-year-old Abraham Jr. is still missing.

The children were in the mother’s car late Monday night when it was swept away and discovered in a flooded creek off Galilee Road. The mother was inside with her two children.

Firefighters were able to rescue the mother but as they grabbed her and one of the children, the boat capsized and they lost the child. The boy was swept out of a firefighter’s arm, according to Bizzell.

“We are still searching for that little boy,” Bizzell said.

He also said the search has been both difficult and dangerous. He told WNCN, the thought of the children was heavy on the minds of the first responders.