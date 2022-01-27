WATCH: Man pulled from burning SUV after crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A crash on a busy Phoenix road led to a heroic moment for a pair of Phoenix police officers and a bystander Wednesday. According to a tweet from the Phoenix police department, a man was saved from a burning car.
The tweet shows bodycam footage of the incident near 31st Avenue and Thunderbird Road. In the video, you can see two officers find in unconscious man inside a burning, overturned SUV on the road.
After pulling him out through the driver side door, a bystander comes over to help pull the man away from the burning wreckage.
According to the tweet, the man sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim or the cause of the crash was not immediately released.
Driving Safety Tips:
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
- Don’t speed or drive aggressively
- Never drive while under the influence of substances
- Avoid distractions while driving
- Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
- When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
- Stay extra aware in work zones
- Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous
"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.
