COLUMBIA, S.C. — A boil water advisory has been issued for the Dutch Square Mall and surrounding areas.

Columbia Water has experienced a 24'' water main break that could result in bacterial contamination of the water at Dutch Square Mall, Bush River road, Arrowwood road and Colonial Life Boulevard. Water customers should continue to vigorously boil their water for at least one minute prior to drinking or cooling. Any ice that is made from water that is not boiled should be thrown away.

All food processors and restaurants should comply with prescribed USDA and SC DHEC recommendations, respectively. Should you have any questions pertaining to this advisory, please call Lexington/Richland County Environmental Services at 896-0620. Restaurants and hotels may contact the SC Restaurant and Lodging Association at 765-900

Please contact the City of Columbia Customer Care Center at 545-3300 with any other inquiries concerning this Advisory.