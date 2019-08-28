FOREST ACRES, S.C. — A boil water advisory has been issued for a section of Trenholm Road in Forest Acres.

Water customers on Trenholm Road, from Lakeview Circle to Rockbridge Road, are asked to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute to drinking or cooking. Any customers near the affected area who have lost water and/or water pressure are asked to follow suit.

According to Columbia Water, a 6-inch water main break could result in bacterial contamination of the water in the designated area. Officials are currently working to correct the problem.

Customers should continue to boil water until otherwise notified by Columbia Water. Also, any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

Any questions or concerns should be directed to the City of Columbia's Customer Care Call Center at 545-3300.