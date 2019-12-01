COLUMBIA, S.C. — A boil water advisory has been lifted for the Dutch Square Mall and surrounding areas.

Columbia Water had experienced a 24'' water main break that could result in bacterial contamination of the water at Dutch Square Mall and along Bush River Road, Arrowwood Road and Colonial Life Boulevard.

On Sunday, officials lifted the advisory, saying samples indicated that the system is safe to use for drinking and cooking.

Please contact the City of Columbia Customer Care Center at 545-3300 with any questions or concerns regarding the advisory.