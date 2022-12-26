Boil water advisory underway for some Fairfield County residents

While many without water have been restored, others with lower water pressure are reportedly still experiencing issues.

WINNSBORO, S.C. — Some Fairfield County residents in the Winnsboro area are being asked to take precautions following an issue that dropped water pressure for some and led to a complete loss of it for others.

Town leaders said that Winnsboro customers living in Fairfield County should boil their water for at least the next two days before drinking it. Meanwhile, work continues to repair the problem overall.

Officials said that the main breaks emptied an entire water tower and left about 100 people northeast of Highway 200 without water to drink. On top of that, at least three local businesses had sprinkler systems that froze and ruptured.

Trip Peak who serves as Winnsboro's director of gas, water, and sewer said that, as of Christmas night, those 100 customers who didn't have water now have it again. They're still working to fix some low water pressure issues, however.

"For the past few days, we've concentrated on the larger main breaks - the 12s, the 10s the sixes. Things of that nature," he said. "Today, we're actually looking at some of the smaller line breaks."

Peak added that the town is producing one million more gallons of water than normal at the moment to replenish the water system as fast as possible.